Trump To Office With A 21-Gun Salute

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- Donald took the oath on Monday as the president of the United States of America to serve for a second term in office and the 47th head of state of the super power, amid a 21-gun salute.

The swearing in was held inside the grand Rotunda hall at the capital that was packed with many smartly-dressed male and female officials, dignitaries and former presidents, namely the departing president Joe Biden, accompanied by Kamala Harris who was thrashed by Trump in the presidential that brought him again to the top post.

The biting winter cold has forced the organizers to hold the ceremony indoor as Washington is currently whipped with a polar storm.

Troops, outdoor, greeted the new president with a 21-gun salute. (more)

rsr







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109109973