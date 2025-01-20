Inventhelp Inventors Develop Tool For Moving A Small Trailer (CSK-651)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to move a small trailer by hand in tight spaces or when a vehicle cannot be used due to the terrain," said one of two inventors, from Conway, S.C., "so we invented the HANDLE BALL. Our design would prevent painful hand injuries associated with directly lifting and pulling the front ball coupler of a small trailer."

The patent-pending invention provides a manual way to move a small trailer. In doing so, it ensures the hands are clear of the coupler to prevent injuries. It also eliminates the need to attach the trailer to a vehicle. As a result, it increases leverage, safety and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners and users of small trailers.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-651, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED