Qatar Rugby And Hockey Committee, URF Sign Cooperation Agreement

1/20/2025
Doha: The Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee (QRH) yesterday signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE Rugby Federation (URF) at the Qatar Olympic Committee headquarters.
The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the two organisations in areas such as management, training, refereeing, and knowledge exchange.
The agreement was signed by the Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee, and Mohamed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, in the presence of officials from both sides.
The partnership focuses on joint initiatives, including training camps, programs, and activities to advance rugby development in both countries.
