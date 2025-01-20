عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Rugby And Hockey Committee, URF Sign Cooperation Agreement

Qatar Rugby And Hockey Committee, URF Sign Cooperation Agreement


1/20/2025 2:36:42 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee (QRH) yesterday signed a cooperation agreement with the UAE Rugby Federation (URF) at the Qatar Olympic Committee headquarters.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the two organisations in areas such as management, training, refereeing, and knowledge exchange.

The agreement was signed by the Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee, and Mohamed Sultan Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The partnership focuses on joint initiatives, including training camps, programs, and activities to advance rugby development in both countries.

MENAFN20012025000063011010ID1109109912


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search