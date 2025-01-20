Saudi Real Estate Prices Up

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Property prices in Saudi Arabia increased by an average of 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to data released on Sunday (19) by the country's General Authority for Statistics . The highest increase was recorded in residential properties, with a 3.6% growth in the same comparison.

In Riyadh, property prices rose by 10.2% in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The capital recorded the highest level of real estate inflation in the year-on-year comparison. The regions of Najran, Tabouk, Medinah, and Hail also saw price increases in the last quarter. However, in Mecca there was an average decrease of 0.6%.

Prices also fell in Jazan, Al Qaseem, Al Jouf, Aseer, and Al Baha. The northern border region of the country and the provinces in the east also experienced a decline in price indices.

Overall, prices rose in various types of properties and sectors, such as apartments, commercial real estate, and land. However, properties like galleries and shopping centers recorded a 1.7% average decrease in their prices.

