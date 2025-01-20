(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Cyngn supplies its autonomous tugger to Coats Company facility

January 20, 2025 by David Edwards

Cyngn has initiated a production implementation with Coats Company , the largest full-line wheel service equipment in North America.

The installation of Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger – a self-driving industrial vehicle that can haul goods indoors and outdoors – is under way at Coats' 150,000+ square foot facility in La Vergne, Tennessee.

This deployment will leverage Cyngn's previously launched next-generation DriveMod Tugger, which features an increased towing capacity from 6,000 lbs to 12,000 lbs.

By automating the delivery of wheel service components from its production lines, Coats will be able to enhance efficiency and further its innovation goals at the facility.

Steve Bergmeyer, continuous improvement and quality manager at Coats, says:“Cyngn's self-driving tugger was the perfect solution to support our strategy of advancing automation and incorporating scalable technology seamlessly into our operations.

“With its high load capacity, we can concentrate on increasing our ability to manage heavier components and bulk orders, driving greater efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating delivery timelines.”

Lior Tal, CEO at Cyngn, says:“We're excited to be working with a major North American automotive service equipment manufacturer that's trusted by wheels service professionals worldwide.

“This win highlights the growing commercial momentum behind our autonomous DriveMod products. We're continuing to find a perfect fit with companies that do high-uptime heavy manufacturing, especially in the automotive sector where maximizing production efficiency is crucial.”

The automotive sector was one of the top adopters of industrial robotics in 2023, demonstrating the escalating need for advanced autonomous solutions.

Cyngn also supplied its DriveMod Tugger to Rivian, an electric vehicle manufacturer, earlier this year.