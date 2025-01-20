FAUNUS (FNS), A Blockchain Pet Ecosystem, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed FAUNUS (FNS) for all BitMart users on January 20, 2025. The FNS/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 5:00(UTC).







What is FAUNUS (FNS) ?

FAUNUS is an innovative blockchain-based non-human big data platform that has emerged in the rapidly evolving pet industry landscape. With the strengthening bond between humans and pets especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, the global pet market has experienced significant growth. FAUNUS is designed to manage and utilize the vast amount of data related to pets. It focuses on collecting and analyzing data about pets' eating habits, exercise patterns, behaviors, and genetic information through non-human multi-omics big data. This data is then used to provide a wide variety of services, such as personalized healthcare for pets. By integrating blockchain technology, it ensures the security and reliability of data management, preventing data forgery and enabling accurate compensation for data providers.

The FNS token is an integral part of the FAUNUS ecosystem. With a total supply of 5 billion, it has a specific allocation mechanism. A portion of the tokens is set aside for the Eco – Treasury to support the long-term development and stability of the ecosystem. Another significant share is used to reward active users who engage with the platform, encouraging their continued participation. Some tokens are dedicated to enhancing liquidity and facilitating the initial distribution of funds. Additionally, strategic sales of tokens are planned to accelerate the expansion of the platform. The value of FNS is determined in a novel way. Instead of traditional cryptocurrency mining methods like Proof of Work or Proof of Stake, FAUNUS bases token issuance on the quantity and quality of pet data provided by users. This incentivizes users to contribute accurate and valuable data, creating a virtuous cycle within the ecosystem.

Why is FAUNUS (FNS) ?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the bond between humans and pets has strengthened, yet challenges remain in understanding and caring for pets. FAUNUS (FNS) steps in as a solution. It uses non-human multi-omics big data to collect and analyze pet data, offering customized healthcare services to assist owners in better pet care.

The blockchain in FAUNUS (FNS) ensures data security and transparency. The FNS token incentivizes users to contribute data based on its quantity and quality rather than traditional mining. This drives user participation and forms a virtuous cycle. It integrates various pet services, playing a vital role in the modern pet industry by enhancing care and creating a new ecosystem.

About FAUNUS (FNS)

– Token Name: FAUNUS

– Token Symbol: FNS

– Token Type: BEP20

– Total Supply: 5,000,000,000 FNS

To learn more about FAUNUS (FNS) , please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

