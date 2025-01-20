VACATIONS BY RAIL® SHARES TOP TRAVEL EXPERIENCES FOR RETIREES IN 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Canadian Rockies Featuring Banff & Lake Louise : This 7-day independent journey through Canada puts gorgeous scenery at every turn. The tour begins with two days of sightseeing in Vancouver before boarding the Rocky Mountaineer for two days of daylight-only travel, with an overnight hotel stay in- between. Patrons will alongside rivers and forests to the beautiful destination of Lake Louise. The journey continues through the mountains to the resort town of Banff, which is renowned for its variety of outdoor attractions, activities and charming downtown area before concluding with a transfer to Calgary.

Canadian Rockies & Rocky Mountaineer : Beginning in Vancouver, stunning views of both the mountains and the ocean provide a full day to enjoy the city before boarding the daylight-only chariot into the Rockies, the Rocky Mountaineer. This escorted tour makes an overnight stop in Kamloops, then continues through forests, mountain passes, and canyons en route to Jasper. Moving further into the Canadian Rockies, a stop is made at Columbia Icefield to explore Athabasca Glacier before arriving in Banff.

Glacier Express and The Majestic Rhine Cruise : Retired explorers will enjoy a scenic alpine adventure aboard the legendary Glacier Express - one of the world's finest escorted rail journeys - before descending the valley for a sensational Rhine River cruise.

The Beautiful Blue Danube : Travelers will experience the convenience of direct flights to and from Munich with the 8-Day luxury Danube River cruise. The effortless escorted itinerary offers the perfect introduction to the must-see highlights of the Danube. Voyagers will enjoy leisurely cruising through four countries and three capital cities, with plenty of time to admire the delightful river scenery.

The Romantic Rhine Cruise : Experience the breathtaking beauty of the Romantic Rhine River from the North Sea to the Swiss Alps. With an escorted cruise through France, Germany, and the Netherlands bound for Switzerland, retirees will have the opportunity to admire stunning forested valleys, charming half-timbered towns, and incredible cities along the enchanting riverbanks.

