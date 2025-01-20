The South Dakota State Medical Association Adds Member Benefit From Resolve

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contract Review and Data Access for SDSMA Members

SD, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA) announces a new member benefit from Resolve, a physician employment contract review and data provider. Resolve will assist SDSMA members in securing competitive contracts, whether they are starting their first post-training job or re-negotiating an existing agreement.“Recognizing the importance and complexities of contract review and negotiation, the SDSMA is excited to launch this new benefit for members” said Jen Tinguely, MD, MPH, president of the SDSMA.“Our collaboration with Resolve will help physicians secure fair and clear employment or partnership terms that align with their professional goals.”Resolve specializes in identifying problematic contract terms and supporting physicians in negotiating contracts that maximize compensation, improve work-life balance, and protect against unforeseen workplace changes.With contracts that reflect fair compensation and accommodate their unique lifestyles, physicians can avoid job dissatisfaction and burnout. Resolve is offering SDSMA members discounted access to contract review services and compensation data.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise to help physicians negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve .About The South Dakota State Medical AssociationThe SDSMA's mission is to promote the art and science of medicine, protect and improve the health of the public, and advocate for the well-being of patients and the best environment for physicians to advance quality health care. We promote:. Medical knowledge and science. High standards of medical education. Medical ethics and competence in the art of healing. The protection and enhancement of the physician-patient relationship and promote improved access to and delivery of quality medical care. An understanding between the public and the medical professionFor more information, visit sdsma .

