Manpowergroup To Lead Discussions On People-First Transformation At The World Economic Forum's 2025 Annual Meeting

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The significant growth opportunities presented by technological change, generative AI, and the green transition can only be realized if companies have access to the skilled talent they need to accelerate transformation, and people have access to growth jobs," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO. "At the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting this week we will address the core challenge facing companies and governments: how to develop practical solutions to help people overcome the challenges in many markets as they struggle to see where their skills fit in a rapidly evolving world of work. The workforce remains a company's most valuable resource and targeted upskilling is needed to accelerate growth, adapt and unlock human potential."

Prising will lead a key strategic session of WEF's Centre for the New Economy and Society Advisory Board, where global leaders will address critical economic and societal challenges shaping 2025 and beyond.

Additionally, on Wednesday, January 22 at 2:15 pm CET , ManpowerGroup will host "What Will Work Be Once AI Grows Up? " featuring ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer Becky Frankiewicz , Athina Kanioura , EVP, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at PepsiCo, and Cisco EVP and Chief People, Policy & Purpose Officer Francine Katsoudas . Moderated by former CNBC Lead Anchor Geoff Cutmore , the conversation will explore what work will look like as AI matures, and how organizations can help people find value, purpose, and connection in an increasingly digital and automated world. This event will be available to watch on-demand on Thursday, January 23 at 1 pm CET/7 am EST at href="" rel="nofollow" manpowergrou .

During the Annual Meeting, ManpowerGroup will unveil its Accelerating Adaptability: 2025 Global Workforce Trends report, outlining 16 key trends across four major forces shaping the future of work: the expansive workforce, new ways of working, digital transformation, and accelerating global change. The company will also release the findings of its 2025 Talent Shortage Survey , showing that despite AI's advancement, 74% of employers worldwide struggle to find the skilled talent they need.

For updates on ManpowerGroup at Davos and the latest workforce insights, visit: href="" rel="nofollow" manpowergrou .

