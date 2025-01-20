Vietjet Offers An Attractive 20% Discount Premium Seats Every Month To Fly To Vietnam

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 20, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's new-age airline, offers flyers a golden opportunity to enjoy additional privileges during their journeys with an attractive 20% discount on Business and SkyBoss tickets (*). The is valid for all purchasing the airline's premium seats on the 20th of every month.



Starting January 20, 2025, travellers can take advantage of this exciting offer when booking their flights via the website , the Vietjet Air mobile application, booking offices and agents globally. Promotional tickets are available for journeys between March 1 and May 29, 2025 (**).



With Vietjet\'s Business and SkyBoss services, passengers will enjoy priorities and privileges throughout their flights. SkyBoss tickets come with a 5-in-1 benefit package, including access to luxurious lounges, checked baggage allowance of up to 50kg (***), a diverse in-flight dining menu, spacious soft seats, and free Sky Care travel insurance. Meanwhile, Business class is the top choice for flights between India/Australia and Vietnam, offering private cabins and spacious seats on modern Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft for maximum comfort.



Vietjet's growing flight network connects key hubs like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang to numerous destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, making travel to Vietnam more convenient and affordable. Indian travellers can fly to the three Vietnamese cities with Vietjet's non-stop services from New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. With the airline's expansive domestic network within Vietnam, visitors can easily explore the country's diverse attractions.





(*) Excluding taxes and fees. Terms and conditions apply.

(**) Excluding public holidays or peak periods.

(***) Availability varies by route.





About Vietjet:



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

