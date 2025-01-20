Agriculture Analytics Market To Reach USD 25.50 Billion By 2034, Growing At A 14.5% CAGR From 20252034

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agriculture Analytics Market

Progressions in worldwide are a prominent factor driving the agriculture analytics market.

- Polaris ResearchNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agriculture Analytics MarketThe agriculture analytics market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.According to Polaris Market Research's study, the agriculture analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the estimated period. The market value is expected to grow from USD 6.63 billion in 2024 to USD 25.50 billion by 2034.What is Agriculture Analytics?Conventionally, farming depended on instinct and experience. Now days a torrent of data from satellites, sensors, and farm machinery provides a contemporary viewpoint. The data shoulders the power to transfigure agriculture from maximizing resource usage to forecasting crop yields.Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:/request-for-sample?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01By capitalizing on the power of big data analytics, one can analyze the massive treasure of information, exhibiting formerly incredible perspectives and charting a course for a greener, productive, and successful agricultural future. The growing requirement for sustainable farming solutions is impacting the agriculture analytics market growth favorably.Who Makes Agriculture Analytics?The aggressive topography of the industry contains global spearheads and regional contenders focusing on acquiring market share through technological inventions, tactical alliances, and regional expansion. Here are some of the leading players in the agriculture analytics market:.Deere & Company.IBM.Bayer AG.SAP.Trimble Inc..Accenture.Oracle.Farmers Edge Inc.Some of the latest developments in the market are:.In March 2024, Bayer instigated a pilot for the GenAI system that helps farmers and reinforces agronomists in their everyday chores. This system is instructed utilizing Bayer's exclusive agronomic data, which involves perspectives from years of trials, internal discoveries, and proficiency gathered by Bayer agronomists worldwide..In May 2024, EarthDaily Agro, an ancillary of EarthDaily Analytics, collaborated with Norwegian ag-tech startup DigiFarm. This association combines EarthDaily Agro's competence in Earth viewing analytics with DigiFarm's AI-dependent solutions for precisely elucidating possession frontiers.Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:/request-for-discount-pricing?utm_source=EIN&utm_medium=EIN&utm_campaign=EIN&utm_id=01What's Driving Market Forward?Technological Progressions:The market is expanding due to the progression in technology and the growing requirement for green farming solutions. It combines AI, ML, IoT, and big data analytics to offer practical perspectives for maximizing crop yields, water usage, and insect pest regulation.Escalating Complexity of Farms:The escalating size and intricacy of farms are propelling the market as they generate a more progressive solution to handle extensive operations. Farmers encounter provocations connected to resource maximization, crop observation, and yield forecasting as farms proliferate. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on agriculture analytics market sales.Optimum Resource Utilization:The growing requirement for maximum resource usage in agriculture is propelled by the growing demand for food because of population growth, restricted arable land, and the stress of climate change.Which Region Leads Market Growth?North America: North America accounted for the largest agriculture analytics market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to farmers and agribusinesses growingly accepting data propelled viewpoints to maximize their operations.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to the speedy acquisition of progressive farming technologies pushed by growing agricultural demands and population growth. 