Gaza stations security forces as ceasefire takes effect

(MENAFN) Thousands of Gaza security forces are deployed across various areas in the enclave on Sunday as a ceasefire deal with Israel comes into effect, according to local authorities.



The media office in Gaza stated that the deployment is part of a plan to maintain security and order throughout the territory. "Municipalities began reopening and rehabilitating streets, shortly after the cease-fire began," the office noted in a statement. It also mentioned that ministries and government institutions "are fully prepared to start work under a government plan to ensure the return of life to normal as soon as possible."



The authorities urged residents to "be careful when moving between regions" in Gaza, emphasizing the need for caution during this period. The statement further added, "The return of the displaced will be seven days after the ceasefire takes effect."



The ceasefire agreement came into effect at 11:15 AM local time (0915 GMT) on Sunday, after a delay of several hours due to Israeli accusations that Hamas had postponed the release of a list of captives set to be freed. Originally, the ceasefire was scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM local time (0630 GMT).



Hamas confirmed that it had already submitted a list of three female Israeli captives to be released on Sunday.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108838