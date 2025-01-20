Sobo & Sobo Represents Family Of Poughkeepsie Teen Killed In Bicycle Accident

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sobo & Sobo Personal Injury Law is representating the family of 14-year-old Jac Cortes, who lost his life in a bicycle accident on Vassar Road in Poughkeepsie.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Case# 2412436: Sobo & Sobo LLP, a leading personal injury law firm, announces its representation of the family of 14-year-old Jac Cortes, who tragically lost his life in a bicycle accident on Vassar Road in Poughkeepsie on August 8, 2024.

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Department, Jac was riding his bicycle along the shoulder of Vassar Road when he fell into the roadway and was struck by a vehicle. The investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

Jac's parents, devastated by the loss of their son, have expressed concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident and the progress of the investigation. They are seeking clarity and justice for Jac, who was a beloved member of the Wappingers Falls community and a student at Wappingers Junior High School.

Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo, stated, "Our hearts go out to the Cortes family during this unimaginably difficult time. We are committed to thoroughly investigating the circumstances of this tragic accident to ensure that all responsible parties are held accountable. Our goal is to provide the Cortes family with the answers and justice they deserve, while honoring Jac's memory."

Sobo & Sobo LLP has a longstanding reputation for advocating on behalf of personal injury victims throughout the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. With over 50 years of experience, the firm is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to those in need.

