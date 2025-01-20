FBI closes diversity office

(MENAFN) The FBI has announced the closure of its Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), effective December 2024. This move aligns with President-elect Donald Trump's campaign promise to scale back DEI initiatives across agencies once he takes office. The agency did not provide a detailed explanation for the closure, but the decision comes in the wake of criticism from lawmakers who argue that such programs undermine national security and distract from the FBI's core mission.



Trump expressed approval of the move, calling for transparency regarding the office’s activities and funding. He also criticized the timing of the closure, linking it to alleged corruption, and emphasized that DEI efforts should have never been initiated. The decision reflects broader debates about the role of DEI programs in both the public and private sectors, with some conservatives, including Musk, voicing concerns that they compromise effectiveness.



In response to FBI actions, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn had previously warned that prioritizing DEI initiatives over competence may jeopardize public safety. The closure also follows the announcement that FBI Director Christopher Wray will step down, with former White House official Kash Patel rumored to replace him.

