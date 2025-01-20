NGO announces Moon is in danger

(MENAFN) The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has added the Moon to its list of endangered historic sites for the first time, warning of the risks posed by commercial space travel to the landing sites of early lunar missions. The WMF releases a biennial list of 25 threatened sites worldwide, and this year’s edition includes sites in 29 countries, with the Moon being the first extraterrestrial site to be included.



The Apollo 11 landing site, known as Tranquility Base, is one of over 90 historic lunar sites that are at risk due to the growing commercial space industry. The WMF highlights that these sites, which hold significant human artifacts such as the Apollo 11 landing module and Neil Armstrong’s boot print, have remained largely intact due to the Moon's lack of wind and water. However, as private companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin aim to explore the Moon and send tourists, the physical remnants of these early missions are under threat of exploitation and damage.



The WMF calls for the protection of these lunar sites, noting that no international agreements currently exist to preserve them. A group of scientists and archaeologists has formed the International Scientific Committee on Aerospace Heritage to advocate for a treaty that would protect lunar heritage from commercial exploitation.

