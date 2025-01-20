Tonaquint Launches New Brand, Valorc3 Data Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A Bold New Enterprise Colocation, Cloud and Connectivity Identity

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 17 years serving enterprises as Tonaquint, the company is now ValorC3 Data Centers . The strategic rebrand aligns with the company's mission to expand modern colocation, cloud and connectivity services across emerging U.S. markets.

The ValorC3 transformation signifies the company's client-driven commitment to serving leading enterprises in the healthcare, technology, and finance industries. The 'C3' highlights Valor's dedication to delivering dependable infrastructure across three core pillars – colocation, cloud and connectivity.

"Technology is advancing at lightning speed – and so are we," said Jim Buie, CEO of ValorC3. "With the unveiling of ValorC3, we're evolving to help our clients thrive in the data-driven age of AI. ValorC3 is a trusted, innovative partner that delivers scalable infrastructure needed to meet the high demands of modern compute. We understand industry-specific challenges and complexities enterprise leaders face, and we are ready to empower clients to conquer change with confidence and come out ahead of the competition every time," continued Buie.

ValorC3's approach promises to be client-driven, dependable by design and trusted by choice. Led by a team of industry veterans, ValorC3 meets clients where they're at, providing flexible IT infrastructure solutions built to protect, defend and empower. A rapid growth strategy and access to available capital has also poised ValorC3 to meet the strong demand for infrastructure in new markets with build-to-suit capabilities.

ValorC3 owns and operates concurrently maintainable data centers with reliable cloud and connectivity solutions in St. George, Utah; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Boise, Idaho, with available inventory and expansion capability at all locations.

To learn more about ValorC3, visit valorC3datacenters .

About ValorC3 Data Centers

ValorC3 Data Centers is a modern colocation, cloud and connectivity partner positioned to elevate leading enterprises in their relentless pursuit of innovation and growth. ValorC3 powers complex and regulatory-driven industries by helping navigate the rapidly changing digital landscape through flexible, concurrently maintainable and agile infrastructure solutions.

ValorC3 owns and operates mission-critical, carrier-neutral data centers nationwide. The company is uniquely positioned to help clients evolve and meet the bold demands of AI and high-performance compute with low-latency networks, extensive expansion capabilities and decades of experience.

ValorC3 is part of the CVC DIF portfolio, a global infrastructure equity fund manager with over €19 billion of assets under management. CVC DIF forms the infrastructure pillar under CVC Capital Partners' multi-strategy private markets platform, with cumulative assets under management of over €191 billion.

