Baku Book Center Honors Memory Of Black January Victims
Date
1/20/2025 5:08:04 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Baku book Center has hosted an event "20 January , the Height of
Freedom", dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the January 20
tragedy, Azernews reports. Students from various
educational institutions in Baku participated in the event.
The ceremony began with a moment of silence, paying tribute to
the sons and daughters of Azerbaijan who gave their lives for the
country's Sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as those
who perished in the plane crash near Aktau.
The participants of the "Theatrical Arts" club, "National
Dance", and "Vocal" clubs from the Center for the Development of
Children and Youth No 3, along with Children's Theater "Çiçəyim",
presented a special program to mark the Day of National Mourning.
They performed songs, recited poems, and presented a
mini-drama.
Daria Kshnyakina, the daughter of Igor Kshnyakin, a National
Hero of Azerbaijan who died in a plane crash, sang the song
"Azerbaijan".
It was noted during the event that the January 20 tragedy
remains in the memory of our nation as a tragic but heroic
page.
The path to the country's freedom and independence began on that
day. Thanks to the far-sighted policies of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, modern Azerbaijan was able to preserve and
strengthen its state independence. President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev restored historical justice and led the Azerbaijani people
to a historic victory over the enemy, liberating their lands from
occupation. The country honors the memory of those who gave their
lives for the motherland.
