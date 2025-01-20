Baku Book Center Honors Memory Of Black January Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Center has hosted an event "20 January , the Height of Freedom", dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports. Students from various educational institutions in Baku participated in the event.

The ceremony began with a moment of silence, paying tribute to the sons and daughters of Azerbaijan who gave their lives for the country's and territorial integrity, as well as those who perished in the plane crash near Aktau.

The participants of the "Theatrical Arts" club, "National Dance", and "Vocal" clubs from the Center for the Development of Children and Youth No 3, along with Children's Theater "Çiçəyim", presented a special program to mark the Day of National Mourning. They performed songs, recited poems, and presented a mini-drama.

Daria Kshnyakina, the daughter of Igor Kshnyakin, a National Hero of Azerbaijan who died in a plane crash, sang the song "Azerbaijan".

It was noted during the event that the January 20 tragedy remains in the memory of our nation as a tragic but heroic page.

The path to the country's freedom and independence began on that day. Thanks to the far-sighted policies of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, modern Azerbaijan was able to preserve and strengthen its state independence. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev restored historical justice and led the Azerbaijani people to a historic victory over the enemy, liberating their lands from occupation. The country honors the memory of those who gave their lives for the motherland.