$8.8 Bn Super Junction MOSFET Market Report By Type, Technology, Material, Application, And Region 2024-2032

The global super junction MOSFET market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during 2023-2032.



The rising demand for electrical systems with high energy efficiencies is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread product adoption for manufacturing automobile electronic components is also providing a boost to the market growth. Automobile batteries are mounted with super junction MOSFET to improve fuel efficiency, create more cabin space and enhance the comfort of passengers. In line with this, the miniaturization of power adaptors and power supplies is also positively impacting the product demand. In addition to this, various technological advancements, such as the development of second-generation super junction MOSFETs with minimal conduction loss, suppressed watt loss under light loads and improved reverse recovery, are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of renewable energy resource-based power supplies, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Topics Covered:

