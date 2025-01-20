Turkey emphasizes strong bond with Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underscored the deep and unbreakable relationship between Turkey and Azerbaijan, calling it a bond of “shared destiny” during a visit to Baku on Saturday.



“Coming to Azerbaijan, coming to Baku, is always a privilege and a source of happiness for me. We really feel at home,” Fidan stated during a joint press conference after his meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in the capital.



Earlier that day, Fidan was welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as reported by Turkey's Foreign Ministry.



Following his discussion with Leader Aliyev, Fidan continued his diplomatic engagements with Minister Bayramov.



The Turkish foreign minister emphasized the lasting strength of the Turkey-Azerbaijan partnership, stating, “You can walk the most difficult paths only with your brothers. This is the essence of our cooperation with Azerbaijan. Our partnership transcends time and circumstances... it is a shared destiny.”



Fidan also highlighted the importance of economic collaboration, reaffirming the commitment to achieving the USD15 billion trade target set by the two countries’ leaders.

