(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Consumer Demand for Non-Invasive and Natural Treatments Driving the Market, Reaching $438.91 Million by 2030 Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. PRP and Stem Cell Alopecia Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Treatment, Indication, and End-use, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S. PRP and stem cell alopecia treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 438.91 million by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.46% from 2025 to 2030. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include rise in disease awareness, increased treatment rate, and growing adoption of novel treatment therapies providing a positive patient outcome. Moreover, lower incidence of negative side effects due to this therapy is anticipated to fuel demand for platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and stem cell therapy.



Adoption of PRP and stem cell therapy for alopecia is expected to increase owing to a rise in the number of patients preferring novel therapies over conventional therapies. In addition to this, shorter treatment duration, faster hair regrowth, and improved patient outcome are expected to drive demand for these therapies over the forecast period.

U.S. PRP and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market Report: Highlights

Stem cell therapy is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 12.47% over the forecast period, owing to its promising applications in treating various conditions, including hair loss and degenerative diseases.

Androgenic alopecia dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.51% in 2024 attributed to its high prevalence, affecting approximately 50 million men and 30 million women. Dermatology clinics dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 69.60% in 2024 driven by the rising prevalence of skin conditions and hair loss disorders, such as androgenic alopecia. This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $255.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $438.91 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered United States

