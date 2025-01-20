Trump’s team plans call with Russian leader

(MENAFN) Trump's team prepares a call with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, which may occur shortly after the president-elect's inauguration, CNN reported on Sunday, citing sources.



According to individuals familiar with the situation, the main objective of the call is to arrange an in-person meeting in the coming months to discuss potential solutions for the Ukraine conflict.



Sources say that members of Trump's national security team started planning the call weeks ago, though it's still uncertain whether a specific date for the conversation has been set. CNN highlighted that the call marks a stark contrast to Leader Joe Biden's stance, as he has not spoken directly with Putin in nearly three years.



Earlier this month, Trump confirmed he plans to talk with Putin, saying the Russian leader “wants to meet, and we are setting it up.” The president-elect, who has criticized US support for Kiev, has consistently pledged to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict quickly.

