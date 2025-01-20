Spain Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Spain welcomed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the importance of upholding the agreement and ensuring the entry of substantial humanitarian aid.

In a statement, the Spanish Foreign stressed the importance of upholding the ceasefire, the release of prisoners and detainees, and allowing the entry of large quantities of humanitarian aid to which Spain will contribute.

The ministry considered the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) as essential and indispensable.

Spain will support efforts to achieve stability in the Gaza Strip and will continue to work with regional partners and allies to implement the two-state solution, which is the best guarantee of peace and stability in the region, the statement added.

The ceasefire agreement between the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Israeli occupation entered into force Sunday morning, ending a bloody war waged by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

