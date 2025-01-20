Tiktok Restores US Service, Hails Trump's Order

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): TikTok is resuming services to American users after President-elect Donald said he would issue an executive order to save the app.

On Saturday evening, the Chinese-owned app stopped working for American users, after a law banning it on national security grounds came into effect, the BBC reported.

On Sunday, Trump promised to delay implementation of the law and allow more time for a deal to be made. TikTok then said it was in the process of“restoring service”.

According to CNN, TikTok welcomed users back with a notification that said:“Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US!”

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now,” the message read.

The app was also unavailable on Apple and Google Play stores, along with Lemon8 and CapCut, which are also owned by TikTok's China-based parent company ByteDance.

TikTok's restoration will be welcome news for the app's 170 million American users, many of whom use the app for hours every day to find news, entertainment and community and, in some cases, to make a living, after weeks of uncertainty.

In a statement on Sunday, TikTok said Trump's promise to save the app allowed it to restore US users' access even before his expected executive order is signed.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the company said in a statement.

“We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

TikTok CEO Shou Chew is expected to attend Trump's“Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Washington, DC, Sunday night, before being seated prominently at the incoming president's inauguration Monday.

