Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics Open Doors to Promote Community Health and Well-being

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) The Canadian Specialist Hospital proudly announces the grand opening of the Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics at Al Ghurair Centre, a key milestone in its mission to bring high-quality and accessible healthcare services closer to the UAE community.

The state-of-the-art clinics will be officially Inaugurated by Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Cooperation and Mr. Mohammed Rashed Al Falasi -Chairman of Canadian specialist hospital. This initiative reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of individuals across the region.

With over two decades of trusted healthcare expertise, the Canadian Specialist Hospital continues to address the evolving needs of the community. The new clinics focus on preventive care, chronic disease management, and wellness programs, ensuring care is not just accessible but also tailored to the diverse population of the UAE.

Equipped with services across 16 specialized medical areas, affordable checkup packages, and a multilingual team, the clinics are designed to provide a personalized and seamless healthcare experience under one roof.

Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Health Cooperation, expressed his support for the initiative:

"The opening of the Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics at Al Ghurair Centre is a commendable step toward strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Dubai. By bringing quality medical services closer to the community, this initiative aligns with our shared vision of ensuring access to world-class healthcare for all residents. It is initiatives like these that exemplify our collective commitment to a healthier and more vibrant society."

Mr. Rashed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Canadian specialist hospital, shared his vision for the initiative:

"At Canadian Specialist Hospital, we believe healthcare should be both exceptional and within reach for everyone. The opening of these clinics is a proud moment for us, as it allows us to bring comprehensive and compassionate care closer to the heart of the community. Our philosophy is simple yet profound: 'Health with a Heart – Because Your Well-being is Our Mission.'”

Dr. Mohanad Qahwash, Chief Medical Officer of Canadian Specialist Hospital, commented:

"The opening of our new clinic at Al Ghurair Centre is a significant step in our strategic expansion plan. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing top-quality healthcare to more individuals and families across the UAE. By extending our footprint, we are not only bringing our trusted services closer to the community but also strengthening our ability to meet the growing healthcare needs of a rapidly evolving population."

The Canadian Specialist Hospital Clinics are set to play a pivotal role in shaping a healthier future for the UAE, offering innovative solutions and a patient-centric approach to care.





