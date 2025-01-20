Third Fintech Summit To Be Held On February 19

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Organised by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA), the 3rd Fintech Summit will take place in Doha on February 19.

The Summit will feature discussion sessions covering topics such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) in fintech, customer experience transformation, the latest innovations in the domain, in fintech in terms of opportunities and risks for capital owners, the future of digital services: innovations and challenges, adapting and regulatory frameworks and supervisory practices to enable new technologies to enhance services delivery, and protecting financial system's integrity against risks of technology misuse.

It will also aim to explore ways to foster collaboration, explore opportunities, and exchange experiences by bringing together key decision-makers, investors, tech experts, entrepreneurs, and academics in order to promote the digital economy, accelerate the transition towards enhancing digital services, and keep up with the rapid technological advancements.

The 3rd Fintech Summit will seek to reinforce Qatar's position as a financial sector leader, in light of the increasing reliance on fintech. In fact, back in 2023, the Qatar Central Bank launched the Qatar FinTech Strategy, which aims to support diversification and innovation in the financial sector, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 to support and enhance a diversified economy and invest in a knowledge-based economy.

QCPA Chairman Dr. Hashim Al Sayed said that amid this age of information and communication revolution, the use of fintech has expanded to include all means of developing financial systems as adopted by banks, insurance companies, investment funds, stock markets, payment service providers, and regulatory and supervisory bodies, with innovative financial technology becoming one of the most promising industries globally.

Dr. Al Sayed added that fintech offers a range of services, the most important of which are improving and facilitating access to financial services, helping individuals and small and medium-sized businesses access financing and financial services easily, improving risk management and data analysis.