Aeroflot Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Baku
Date
1/20/2025 2:06:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The captain of an Aeroflot flight operating on the Moscow (SVO)
– Dubai route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev
International Airport.
Azernews reports that the reason for the
request was the deteriorating health of one of the passengers.
The Boeing 737-800 successfully landed at the airport at 06:27
local time. The passenger received prompt and necessary medical
assistance.
It is worth noting that regular training exercises are conducted
at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to ensure prompt response to
emergencies and the safety of passengers and crew members.
MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109107348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.