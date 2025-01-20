عربي


Aeroflot Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Baku

Aeroflot Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Baku


1/20/2025 2:06:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The captain of an Aeroflot flight operating on the Moscow (SVO) – Dubai route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Azernews reports that the reason for the request was the deteriorating health of one of the passengers.

The Boeing 737-800 successfully landed at the airport at 06:27 local time. The passenger received prompt and necessary medical assistance.

It is worth noting that regular training exercises are conducted at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to ensure prompt response to emergencies and the safety of passengers and crew members.

