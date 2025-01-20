Ukrainian lawmaker sparks outrage by comparing president Zelensky to dog

(MENAFN) A Ukrainian lawmaker has sparked controversy by likening President Vladimir Zelensky to a dog.



In a recent interview on the YouTube Bliznyuk Live, Sofia Fedina, a member of the European Solidarity party led by former President Pyotr Poroshenko, criticized Zelensky’s leadership. The interview, released last week, gained significant attention on Sunday.



Fedina emphasized that, as a public servant, the president must understand his responsibility to the citizens who elected him.



Sofia Fedina, a Ukrainian MP, stirred controversy by comparing President Zelensky to a dog. She explained that the comparison was based on psychological insights, saying, "Because she’s from a war zone, has psychological problems that we occasionally address with a psychologist." She continued, “The psychologist says very clearly that at certain moments, a dog tries to establish dominance. If the owner doesn’t show the dog where she belongs, making her understand she should react to the owner and not throw tantrums, the dog goes into complete disarray.”



After facing backlash, Fedina apologized for the analogy, adding, "I still consider dogs to be the best creatures in the world, but the president of Ukraine is a person employed by the citizens of Ukraine. He must be very well aware of where his place is."





MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109107336