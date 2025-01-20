Iran strengthens military, security relations with Pakistan

(MENAFN) Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, emphasized the importance of bolstering military and security relations between Iran and Pakistan during his visit to the neighboring country.



Speaking to reporters, Bagheri highlighted the growing cooperation and coordination between the two nations on various regional and international issues.



Upon his arrival in Islamabad on Sunday night, General Bagheri commented, "We have witnessed significant events in the region over the past year, where Iran and Pakistan, as two Islamic countries, are located in the sensitive area of West and South Asia."



He emphasized the deep ties between Tehran and Islamabad, noting that both nations share similar stances on many issues.



Bagheri acknowledged the positive progress in military relations in recent years, stating, "Relations between the Iranian and Pakistani armed forces have been developing, and we have reached good agreements."



He also highlighted ongoing efforts to address security concerns and expand friendship and economic cooperation along their shared border.

