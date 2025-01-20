Pope Francis Condemns Donald Trump's Deportations Of Immigrants Plan 'It Will Be A Disgrace'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pope Francis has criticised President-elect Donald Trump's reported plans to intensify immigration enforcement actions across the United States in the days after his inauguration. will officially be inaugurated as 47th President of the United States of America on Monday, January 20.

Pope Francis said, in an interview with an an Italian news channel, that it would be a 'disgrace' if Trump went forward with the plan, news agency Reuters reported.

"If it is true, it will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing to pay the unpaid bill. It won't do. This is not the way to solve things,” Francis said during the Sunday intervie , as reported by CNN.

The pope's remarks were made during a video link from his Vatican residence with the "Che Tempo Che Fa" program on Italy's Channel 9.

Francis, leader of the 1.4 billion member church , is usually careful about weighing in on political issues.

Advocacy for migrants a key part of Pope Francis' papacy, insisting they should be welcomed and integrated into societies. In 2016, Pope Francis suggested that the then-presidential candidate Trump was 'not Christian' for his anti-immigration views.

Francis has also signaled he is ready to take a critical approach to the new Trump administration with his appointment of Cardinal Robert McElroy as the next archbishop of Washington , DC, the CNN said. McElroy has described mass deportations of immigrants as 'incompatible with Catholic doctrine.'

Trump has vowed to begin enacting the largest mass deportation operation in US history on Day 1 of his presidency. Officials said on Saturday, as reported by Reuters, that the president-elect was reconsidering plans, opens new tab for immigration raids in Chicago next wee , following reports about the plans.