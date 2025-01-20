Robert Downey Jr. Reveals What His 'SNL' Stint Taught Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 20 (IANS) star Robert Downey Jr. is well aware of his limits and how far he can stretch himself as an actor. He also expressed his gratitude to the commedy sketch series saying how it added to his repertoire as a performer, reports 'People' magazine.

The 'Iron Man' star, 59, is featured in the new four-part docuseries 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night', which delves into the history and legacy of the iconic late-night sketch show 'Saturday Night Live'.

As per 'People', he was a cast member on season 11 of the show, which ran from 1985 to 1986. The actor, who was just 20 years old at the time, said he was appreciative of his brief stint on 'SNL' because it helped him better understand his lane as a performer.

“I learned so much in that year about what I wasn't. But there's not a more exciting 90 minutes you could have, whether you are any good or not”, he said.

The 'Oppenheimer' actor also shared that he got the gig on the iconic sketch series because of his good friend Anthony Michael Hall, who was also cast in the 1985-1986 season.

“Michael Hall said to me, 'I'm gonna go do SNL. I'm gonna get you an audition and I bet you're gonna get yourself on the show too'", Downey recalled.

Hall, who also appears in the docuseries - and was the youngest cast member ever hired on the show at just 17 years old - recounted his own challenging experience working on the comedy juggernaut.

“When I look back, I have some memories of it being difficult,” he said in his interview, while also admitting that, in hindsight, it was likely hard for the show's writers to create material for someone so young.

Season 11 featured a number of other now-well-known performers, including Joan Cusack, Damon Wayans, Randy Quaid, Jon Lovitz and Al Franken. However, the season is widely considered one of the show's weakest by SNL fans and critics, and many of the cast members were replaced by season 12.