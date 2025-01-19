(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Honda Presents the World Premier of BF300 Large-size Outboard Motor at the Dusseldorf Boat Show 2025

TOKYO, Jan 20, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today presented the world premiere of the new BF300 large-size outboard motor at the boot Düsseldorf 2025 (the Dusseldorf Boat Show 2025), which is being held in Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, from January 18 through 26, 2025. The BF300 will go on sale sequentially in Japan, Europe and Asia regions before the end of 2025.







New BF300 outboard motor encased in Aquamarine Silver (left) or Grand Prix White (right)

Utilizing the 4,952 cm3 (302 in3) V8 engine developed for the BF350, the flagship model of Honda marine outboards that went on sale in February 2024, the BF300 provides powerful propulsion with maximum output of 300 horsepower. In addition to demonstrating high performance and seaworthiness achieved by the abundant torque, the BF300 was designed to run on regular gasoline despite its high output. In recent years, marine recreational activities using a large boat have become increasingly popular, mostly in North America and Europe. Against this backdrop, and following the introduction of the BF350, Honda is introducing the BF300, another high-output outboard motor, to accommodate the needs of more customers.

The BF300 is equipped with enhanced support features to ensure a smoother and more comfortable boating experience for customers, including the new functions featured for the first time with the BF350, such as cruise control function, which makes it possible to cruise at a set boat speed or engine speed (rpm), as well as the trim support function, which automatically adjusts the trim angle(1) to maintain one of the pre-set patterns. The BF300 also features the automatic tilt function to fully tilt the outboard motor automatically up/down(2), which significantly increases the convenience of docking and/or storing of the outboard. Moreover, a new structure for the engine cover and oil filter, respectively, was adopted to make attaching and detaching easier to reduce the customer burden for maintenance.

By updating the ECU function of the base model, namely BF350, the BF300 features further enhanced operating comfort. Specifically, when using three outboard motors together, a neutral control function can be added to the engine of the outboard motor positioned

in the center to pivot the board on the spot more stably. In conjunction with the market launch of the BF300, this function is also scheduled to be installed to the BF350.

As for styling, while inheriting the“Noble Motion Form” design concept of the BF350, the BF300 features the high-rigidity parts configuration and high-quality form. Its refined, slim design is adaptable to various hull shapes and usage environments.

Honda will continue offering new products that make customers' marine activities more enjoyable.

(1) The angle of the outboard motor that can be adjusted while boating to adjust boat trim (boat attitude).

(2) Operation to lift the outboard motor from the water surface or tilt it to the angle at which the boat can be operated.



Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Marine & Offshore