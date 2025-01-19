From Tiktok Ban To Middle East Ceasefire What Donald Trump Said At His Final Rally Before Becoming 47Th US President

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President-elect Donald addressed thousands of supporters at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC on January 19m a day ahead of his official inauguration as 47th President of United States of America.

Trump spoke about the ceasefire in the Middle East, TikTok ban, his proposed actions on day one after assuming office and his plans to visit wild fires-stuck Los Angeles this week.

| Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Trump, Vance honor fallen

"By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt," Trump said addressing the "Make America Great Again Victory Rally" on Sunday night.

Trump, 78, will formally be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20. Trump, who won the US Presidential elections in November by defeating Democrat Kamala Harris , will take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

The President-elect said he would impose limits on immigration on his first day in office, vowing to swiftly fulfill the central promise of his presidential campaign, news agency Reuters reported. He repeated his campaign pledge to launch the largest deportation effort in US history, which would remove millions of immigrants.

"This is the greatest political movement in American history, and 75 days ago, we achieved the most epic political victory our country has ever seen. Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country," Trump said.

| TikTok starts working in US after Donald Trump promises to sign executie order

As he takes office on Monday, Trump has said he will pardon many of the more than 1,500 people convicted or charged in connection with the storming of the US Capitol by an angry mob of his supporters after his speech in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Trump has lost Presidential Election to Joe Biden in November 2020.