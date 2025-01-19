Look: Pankaj Tripathi's Adorable Gesture For Wife Mridula On Anniversary

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Actor Pankaj Tripathi and his wife, Mridula, marked their 21st wedding anniversary on January 15 with a celebration surrounded by family and close friends.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Mridula shared a along with several pictures from the event.

The video showed the Mirzapur placing a ring on his wife's finger as he bowed before her with folded hands. The couple also cut a cake together while their guests cheered and clapped. For the special day, Tripathi chose a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a traditional white jacket, while Mridula looked graceful in a yellow suit. Their daughter, Aashi Tripathi, was also present. Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "As we turn 21" (followed by heart emojis). Tripathi, a graduate of the National School of Drama in Delhi, gained fame in Bollywood with his outstanding role in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Most recently, he received praise for his performance in Stree 2.