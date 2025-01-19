German opposition chief adjusts Trump MAGA slogan

(MENAFN) Alice Weidel, co-leader of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has appeared to adopt a modified version of Donald Trump’s famous "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) slogan, using it to call for the revitalization of Europe. In a post on X, which has since been deleted, Weidel declared the need to “Make Europe Great Again.”



Her post came in response to a comparison of her party’s policies with those of and US billionaire Elon Musk, who has supported the AfD and interviewed Weidel last week on his platform. The politician later removed the post, suspecting that it may have been a response to a fake account.



During her interview with Musk, Weidel described AfD as a “libertarian conservative” party aiming to reduce bureaucracy and limit government interference. Musk, a vocal supporter of the AfD, suggested that the party is the only one capable of "saving Germany," especially ahead of the 2025 snap parliamentary elections.



The controversy surrounding the interview has led to a mass exodus from X by several German institutions, including universities, research organizations, labor unions, and the German Defense Ministry, citing concerns about increasing radicalization and challenges in maintaining factual exchanges on the platform.

MENAFN19012025000045015687ID1109105858