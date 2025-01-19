German army backs from X

(MENAFN) The German Defense and the Bundeswehr have announced they will cease posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing difficulties in maintaining a factual exchange of information on the platform. This decision follows Elon Musk's criticism of the German and his recent endorsement of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has caused controversy.



The Defense Ministry stated that it would keep its X account inactive until further notice, choosing instead to communicate through press releases, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, and other social platforms. However, it will reserve the right to use X if disinformation campaigns arise.



This move comes after over 60 German universities and research institutes, as well as two labor unions and the federal court, withdrew from X due to increasing radicalization on the platform. Despite this, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has opted to continue using X for the time being.



Musk, who purchased Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X, has been outspoken about his support for free speech and opposition to censorship, a stance that has attracted both support and criticism, particularly after his backing of figures like AfD leader Alice Weidel and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The rise of AfD, despite being labeled as extreme by many, has been fueled by its stances on immigration and the economy, while Scholz's coalition government collapsed in November.

