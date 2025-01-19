Israel's National Security Minister Resigns

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 19 (IANS) Israel's National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and his party submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition on Sunday, citing opposition to the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The move leaves Netanyahu with a razor-thin majority in parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his resignation letter, Ben-Gvir described the ceasefire as "dangerous" and "a surrender deal to terrorism."

Ben-Gvir said that he opposes halting the war, withdrawing forces, and releasing Palestinian prisoners convicted of against Israelis. He also opposes another term of the deal, under which Israel agrees to allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in northern Gaza.

However, he said that his party might return to the government if the war is resumed.

The move leaves Netanyahu's coalition with a thin majority of 62 members in the 120-member parliament. If far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leaves, Netanyahu will lose his majority, potentially triggering new elections.

Meanwhile, Hamas has named the three hostages it plans to release on Sunday, potentially clearing the way for the start of a Gaza ceasefire after a delay.

Israel had earlier said it would continue fighting in Gaza until the names were handed over in accordance with the agreement. The start of the ceasefire has been delayed by more than two hours.

There was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas' armed wing published the names on social media.

The war, which began on October 7, 2023, has claimed more than 46,000 lives in Gaza. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers have also lost their lives in the fighting in the strip.