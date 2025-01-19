Trump goes back to Washington

(MENAFN) Donald is back in Washington on Saturday to kick off celebrations marking his second inauguration, four years after he departed the city following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. The transition of power is set to unfold amidst Washington's grand pageantry, complementing Trump's inauguration with a fireworks display at one of his luxurious golf properties. The event will feature tech industry leaders, business associates, and conservative figures, as thousands of supporters from around the nation gather to witness the occasion.



With frigid temperatures expected due to Arctic winds on Inauguration Day, organizers are working quickly to relocate many outdoor events scheduled for Monday, including the swearing-in ceremony, to indoor venues. Trump, a Republican, left office in 2021 as a political outcast after refusing to accept his election defeat, which led to a violent mob attacking the U.S. Capitol. He also broke with tradition by skipping the inauguration of his successor, Democrat Joe Biden. In stark contrast, Biden will follow one of the Democratic tradition's most powerful symbols by welcoming Trump to the White House and accompanying him to the Capitol before taking the oath of office.

