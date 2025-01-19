South Korea's highest court condemns violence of Yoon's supporters

(MENAFN) South Korea's highest court condemned the violence carried out by supporters of the arrested President Yoon Suk-yeol, calling it a serious "challenge to the rule of law." Chun Dae-yup, the national court administration chief under the Supreme Court, issued a statement on Sunday expressing deep concern and strong regret over the actions of who disrupted the Seoul Western District Court. He emphasized that such behavior represents a general rejection of the rule of law, which should never be tolerated, and called for thorough investigations and strict accountability for those responsible.



The Seoul court had earlier granted a warrant for Yoon's detention, allowing him to be held for up to 20 days after his arrest on Wednesday at the presidential residence in connection with his imposition of martial law. This decision led to an outpouring of anger from Yoon’s supporters, who stormed the court building, climbing over walls, breaking windows, and causing extensive damage. They vandalized court facilities, threw trash, and threatened police officers. According to reports, 86 individuals were apprehended at the scene.



Yoon's impeachment motion was passed by the National Assembly on December 14, 2024, and it was subsequently sent to the Constitutional Court for deliberation. The court has up to 180 days to rule on the motion, during which time Yoon’s presidential powers have been suspended.



Yoon, who has been identified by investigative agencies as a suspected leader in a charge of insurrection, declared martial law on the night of December 3, 2024. However, the National Assembly revoked the decree within hours, further intensifying the political crisis.

