Look: Jason Derulo Dances To 'Chammak Challo', 'UP Wala Thumka'

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo, best known for the hit Swalla, recently embraced fever during his visit to India.

The artist, in the country to promote his latest Snake, collaborated with and dancer Nora Fatehi for the highly anticipated track.

During his promotional tour, Derulo made a special appearance on a dance reality show, where he delighted fans by grooving to Chammak Challo from the movie Ra. He also moved to the lively Govinda classic UP Wala Thumka from the film Hero No. 1. The American star's enthusiasm for Bollywood music and dance left the audience cheering. On the show, Derulo and Nora Fatehi also made Malaika Arora groove to their track.