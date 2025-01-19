Look: Jason Derulo Dances To 'Chammak Challo', 'UP Wala Thumka'
Date
1/19/2025 4:37:02 AM
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo, best known for the hit Swalla, recently embraced bollywood fever during his visit to India.
The artist, in the country to promote his latest music video Snake, collaborated with actor and dancer Nora Fatehi for the highly anticipated track.
During his promotional tour, Derulo made a special appearance on a dance reality show, where he delighted fans by grooving to Chammak Challo from the movie Ra.
He also moved to the lively Govinda classic UP Wala Thumka from the film Hero No. 1. The American star's enthusiasm for Bollywood music and dance left the audience cheering.
On the show, Derulo and Nora Fatehi also made Malaika Arora groove to their track.
MENAFN19012025000049011007ID1109105612
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.