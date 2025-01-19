Rallis India records Q3FY25 revenue of ₹ 522 Cr with PAT at ₹ 11 Cr

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 17 Jan 2025: Rallis India Limited (A TATA Enterprise) a leading player in the Indian agri inputs industry announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2024.

Key Highlights: Q3 FY25

Announcing the results, Dr Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO, Rallis India Limited, said,

“Domestic business registered volume growth in the backdrop of intense market competition. I am pleased with the growth in Biologicals & Specialty solutions business, which has grown by 13%. Seeds business revenue was ₹ 30 Cr as against ₹ 32 Cr in Q3 PY. Exports business continues to face headwinds with business registering a de-growth of 38% resulting in overall revenue de-growth of 13% and drop in profitability.



Our efforts will continue to be focused on improving market share in the domestic business underpinned by the growing segments of Seeds, Herbicides and Biologicals & Specialty solutions. We have planned new differentiated product launches to serve the varying needs of farmers. In Seeds business, our teams are working for the upcoming Kharif season. We are also in the final stages of commercializing a new active ingredient “Metalaxyl-M” and are confident of the long-term potential of the product both for domestic and international markets. We will intensify the actions around expansion of our customer base and deepening strategic partnerships.



We have commenced actions to refresh our talent base in key positions. Our efforts to significantly improve engagement with farmers resting on the digital platform have been initiated. Sustainability is an integral part, and we remain committed to a greener future.”

Key Developments: Q3 FY25



• New customer partnerships with Global majors and Indian Companies

• Successful technology transfer and commercial trial of CSM product

• Rallis India was conferred FICCI award under “Green Process” category for promoting sustainability through circular economy and award for “Best Zero Waste Initiative” in CII-SR Industrial Water & Waste Management Competition 2024

• In line with our commitments to Tata Group’s flagship “Project Aalingana”, our Board has approved the investment in Solar Power which will reduce electricity costs and carbon footprint







MENAFN19012025005232011781ID1109105321