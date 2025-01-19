Israeli Occupation Refuses Ceasefire Until List Of Captives Released

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- The Israeli refused to abide by the recently reached ceasefire on Sunday saying that Hamas has not handed over a list of detainees.

Occupation spokesperson stated that Hamas movement has not handed over names of detainees meant to be released today.

Hamas on its part has affirmed its commitment to ceasefire stipulations indicating that delay of list is due to technical field issues.

This comes at a time when people have taken to the streets in joy, preparing for return to evacuated areas. (pickup previous)

wab







MENAFN19012025000071011013ID1109105169