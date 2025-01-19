Fireside Unity

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Bashir Ahmad Dar

Nestled in the lap of gigantic mountains, crisscrossed by a gentle

nallah

at the front and served by a 14-foot-wide macadamized road, my village, Gadole, is situated 12 kilometers from the Tehsil headquarters in Kokernag and 40 kilometers from the district headquarters in Anantnag. The village comprises two distinct sections: Gadole Payeen (Bon Gadole), characterized by densely packed houses and apple orchards, and Gadole Bala (Her Gadole), marked by sparse and unplanned housing.

According to the 2011 census, the village spans 690.8 hectares, with 1,612 houses built on the land. Although the number of houses has increased significantly since then, the village remains home to 12,540 inhabitants, known for their simplicity, honesty, and authenticity.

While modernization has undoubtedly impacted local culture, I firmly believe that certain traditional aspects continue to thrive. One such enduring custom is the evening gathering around a roadside fire, where locals come together to share stories and warmth from a humble tin fire pot.

Every year, with the onset of winter and snowfall, the men of our village gather at the Herm-adda, near the erstwhile upper bus stop, to warm up and socialize. As the cold reaches its peak and work slows down, they congregate in the evenings, huddling around a fire burning in a tin pot.

Though the fire ignites in the tin pot with the onset of Chilla-kalan, the preparation for the tin fire and congregation begins much earlier, in late November or early December. First, fuel is collected and hoarded at a previously selected place. Care is taken to ensure that the fuel remains dry and protected from moisture.

The fuel for the fire is creatively sourced from discarded materials, including scrapped paper sheets, tattered remnants of worn-out clothes, fabric scraps from tailors, dried leaves, straw, and dried twigs and branches. Once the necessary amount of fuel is gathered, a tin pot approximately 3 feet in height, 2 feet in length, and 2 feet in width is carefully chosen and modified to suit the occasion. The tin pot is then stored away with the fuel.

When it finally snows and the branches of trees sag under its weight, the cold intensifies. The world looks white, serene, and silent. People are caged inside the beautiful white bars. The water freezes and turns into gigantic white sugar cubes, which are slippery like the skin of fish. Paths become dangerous pistes. As the evening chill intensifies and the mercury plummets, the local male folk converge at the designated gathering spot. The tin pot and fuel are brought forth, lit, and ignited, casting a warm glow over the assembly. The rising smoke dances and serves as a beacon, inviting stragglers to join the gathering.

As the fire crackles, flames dance, and embers glow, the attendees lose themselves in the warmth and camaraderie. Time loses its weight. The surroundings reek of fire, flames, smoke, warmth, love, and laughter. The members, as listless as lumps of dough, become mesmerized. Their faces glow as they engage in lively discussions. Diverse themes emerge and engage the congregation, ranging from politics, religion, science, and farming to spring, love, wars, orchards, books, and folklore. Conversations flow effortlessly, and the relaxed atmosphere encourages open sharing of thoughts.

Attendees speak their hearts out, sharing their deepest joys and sorrows. They seek help, offer support, and extend helping hands to one another. This fosters an unshakable sense of oneness and weaves them together in a tapestry of empathy, sympathy, and unity.

Meanwhile, the younger folk in the crowd secretly whisper about the latest Bollywood releases, while mentioning a Hollywood movie is considered shameful. People here are so simple that, to them, every English movie contains some explicit content. Jokes can be cracked, but they must remain polite and respectful. Lewd humor is strictly forbidden, and uttering such jokes may lead to ostracism from the gathering. This directly fosters a refined culture of healthy values and good principles.

Thus, the humble tin pot transcends its practical purpose to become a powerful symbol of unity and togetherness for our villagers. Its warm flames foster a sense of synergy and harmony, bridging gaps and healing rifts. Even those who may have been at odds just moments before find themselves reunited, as if their differences had never existed. The tin pot's magic lies in its ability to bring people together, reminding us that community and social connection are the greatest warmth of all.

May the fire of the tin pot continue to burn bright, and may it serve as a beacon of unity and harmony for generations to come.

The author is a teacher and can be reached at [email protected]