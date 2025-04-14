Tahawwur Rana Was Key 26/11 Attack Conspirator Who Operated Under ISI, Let: Former ADGP PK Jain

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Former Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), PK Jain, on Monday made explosive claims about Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, asserting that both Rana and his associate David Headley were main operatives of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In an exclusive interview with IANS, PK Jain stated, "Tahawwur Rana is the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He played a crucial role in providing logistics for the operation. He even opened an office in Mumbai to facilitate the attack planning. Headley, who was his old classmate, assisted him in the mission across the city."

Jain further explained that Rana had served as a doctor in the Pakistan Army, using that position as a cover for illicit activities, including drug trafficking.

“He had previously been arrested in the United States on drug-related charges. Despite this, his ties with Headley remained strong since their school days. When Headley moved to Canada, their association continued. Headley helped Rana set up an agency and funded it. Together, they visited Mumbai under the pretext of business to conduct surveillance for the attacks,” Jain said.

He revealed that Headley prepared detailed maps of target locations in Mumbai with the help of local contacts, including Mukesh Bhatt and his son Rahul Bhatt.

“Headley handed over the maps to his handlers in Pakistan. Both he and Rana were working directly for the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and there is photographic evidence of them with Hafiz Saeed. It is evident that the ISI was coordinating their operations through LeT,” Jain added.

In addition to the Mumbai attacks, Jain mentioned their involvement in plotting a similar terrorist strike in Denmark, which was thwarted. Rana was arrested in connection with that conspiracy and sentenced to four years in prison.

"After his arrest in 2009, the Indian government pushed for his extradition, but the United States initially declined despite having been handed substantial evidence. It wasn't until 2019 that India formally submitted an extradition request, which was followed up consistently. As a result, Tahawwur Rana was finally extradited to India in 2025," Jain concluded.