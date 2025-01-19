Qatar And Ukraine Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of State at the of Foreign Affairs, H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, held a phone call yesterday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine H E Andrii Sybiha, to discuss cooperation ties between the two countries and ways to strengthen them.

Both sides deliberated on the developments in Ukraine and avenues for enhancing peace efforts and peaceful settlement of conflicts, in addition to a range of regional issues, especially the developments in Syria.