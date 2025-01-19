عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State, Serbia FM Review Bilateral Ties


1/19/2025 1:02:59 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a phone call yesterday with Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs,
H E Marko Djuric. The two officials discussed the state of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, focusing on the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

MENAFN19012025000063011010ID1109105047


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search