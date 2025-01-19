Minister Of State, Serbia FM Review Bilateral Ties

Doha: of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a phone call yesterday with Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Marko Djuric. The two officials discussed the state of bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, as well as the latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian territories, focusing on the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

