Most Americans stand with Donald Trump’s administration, notwithstanding the president-elect’s acceptance rating hovering about 50 percent, in line with a New York Times and Ipsos poll shared on Saturday.



The poll, which studied 2,128 adults among January 2 and 10, showed reinforce backing for many of Trump’s major policy priorities, like lowering illegal migrant and implementing protectionist measures against Chinese brought in.



Over two-thirds of answers opposed offering so-named “gender-affirming care” to kids, another main agenda item for Trump. About 71 percent of Americans think that no children should be prescribed puberty-blocking drugs or hormones.



Previous month, Trump ought to finish “transgender lunacy,” vowing to forbid sex change surgeries for children and to get trans athletes out of women’s sports. About four in five respondents approved that athletes who were marked male at birth but transitioned should not be permissioned to compete against women in sports.



