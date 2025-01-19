Which Fruits Awaken Sexual Desire?
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The term aphrodisiac is derived from the word“Aphroditae”, the Greek goddess of love, and usually refers to those foods that awaken desire for one's partner, increase pleasure and sexual performance . Fruits are an essential part of the list of ingredients that contain this type of erotic substances. Experts from Harvard University point out that the reason why some fruits awaken sexual desire is due to their flavonoid content, which are found mainly in:
Blueberries
Blackberries
Strawberries
Cherries
Grapes
Apples
Pears
Oranges
Grapefruits
Lemons Why do flavonoids, present in some fruits, usually awaken sexual desire?
The presence of flavonoids in fruits makes arteries more flexible, which increases blood flow , says Dr. Aedin Cassidy, a professor of nutrition at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England. This in turn arouses sexual desire.
A study cited by Harvard claims that those men who consume at least three servings of flavonoid-rich foods per week, on average, are 10 percent less likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction.
“Adding a few more servings of these fruits to your diet can also help prevent cardiovascular disease, and erectile dysfunction is often an early barometer of poor vascular function,” says the expert.
In addition to fruits, ingredients such as chocolate, raw oysters, coffee, honey and certain herbal teas are believed to have aphrodisiac potential, according to data cited by the National Library of Medicine (NML).
The consumption of this type of food is important, considering that, according to experts, improved sexual behavior can provide greater long-term satisfaction in relationships and higher self-esteem in human beings .-
