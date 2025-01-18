Nature’S Value | 758 Nude Adventure Tours
Date
1/18/2025 7:07:18 PM
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Job Opportunity: Tour Guide
Nature's Value | 758 Nude Adventure Tours is seeking passionate and knowledgeable individuals to join our team as Tour Guides. If you have a love for nature, adventure, and creating unforgettable experiences for others, this is the perfect opportunity for you!
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and guide guests on various tours, including hiking, beach excursions, and other nature experiences.
Share in-depth knowledge of Saint Lucia's natural and cultural heritage.
Ensure the safety and satisfaction of all tour participants.
Provide excellent customer service and create a memorable adventure for all guests.
Requirements:
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Passion for nature, tourism, and working outdoors.
Prior experience in tour guiding or customer service is an asset.
Willingness to engage with a diverse group of clients.
Ability to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.
How to Apply:
Submit your CV to: ... by January 26, 2025.
Join us in promoting the beauty of Saint Lucia and delivering exceptional adventure experiences!
The post Nature's Value | 758 Nude Adventure Tours appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
MENAFN18012025000232011072ID1109104507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.