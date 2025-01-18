(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Job Opportunity: Tour Guide

Nature's Value | 758 Nude Adventure Tours is seeking passionate and knowledgeable individuals to join our team as Tour Guides. If you have a love for nature, adventure, and creating unforgettable experiences for others, this is the perfect opportunity for you!

Key Responsibilities:



Lead and guide guests on various tours, including hiking, beach excursions, and other nature experiences.

Share in-depth knowledge of Saint Lucia's natural and cultural heritage.

Ensure the safety and satisfaction of all tour participants. Provide excellent customer service and create a memorable adventure for all guests.

Requirements:



Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Passion for nature, tourism, and working outdoors.

Prior experience in tour guiding or customer service is an asset.

Willingness to engage with a diverse group of clients. Ability to work flexible hours, including weekends and holidays.

How to Apply:

Submit your CV to: ... by January 26, 2025.

Join us in promoting the beauty of Saint Lucia and delivering exceptional adventure experiences!

