It's Frosty In Kuwait's Undeveloped Regions Tonight -- Meteo.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is currently affected with high altitude pressure accompanied by cold winds from eastern Europe along with unsteady northwesterly blows.

The temperature is ebbing particularly in farming and desert areas as of tonight, said Derar Al-Ali, the acting director of the meteorology center, in remarks to KUNA, on Saturday.

The weather is tending to remain cold during the days and very cold at nights until Wednesday, with the temperature forecast to ebb less than three degrees Celsius, forming frost in the farming and arid regions, he said. (end)

zhr







