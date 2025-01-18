Qatar SC Beat Kuwait's Burqan At Arab Volleyball Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Qatar SC beat Kuwait's Burgan 3-0 (25-22, 25-11 and 25-14) on Saturday in the 43rd Arab Clubs Volleyball Championship for men currently hosted by Doha, with the participation of 15 teams.

UAE's Al Jazira defeated Palestine's Gaza 3-0, and the Emeriti Baniyas beat titleholders Libya's Al-Sweihli 3-2.

The group stage of the four-group tourney will continue until January 20, while the quarters and the semifinals will be played on January 22 and 24 respectively. The final will be held on January 25.

Qatar is hosting the championship for the first time that kicked off on Thursday. (end)

